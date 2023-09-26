Leaders From Skilled Trades Industries Unite To Combat Labor Crisis In U.S. And Canada

nest , the pioneers of integrated facilities management, has teamed up with leaders across the construction, retail, and skilled trades industries to create the skilled trades advisory council (stac) . aimed to combat the crisis facing skilled labor in the u.s. and canada, stac's founding advisors will leverage their resources, knowledge, and network to elevate the skilled trades as high-paying, honorable, and often heroic career paths, including electrical, plumbing, hvac, janitorial, construction, and other essential jobs that require a rejuvenated workforce.

founding stac advisors include:



rob almond, ceo of nest

sara angus, director of construction, starbucks

julie starzynski, director of construction & design, floor & decor

andrew brown, founder and ceo of toolfetch

sarah hammond, owner and president of atlas and treasurer of women in hvac

kam washington, owner of pma construction

kate cinnamo, executive director of explore the trades

mónica muñoz, senior director of capital programs at davita kidney care mary gaffney, president of nawic philadelphia foundation and gem mechanical services

“i'm encouraged that so many others share my passion for growing the trades and ending the stigma that surrounds jobs in the industry,” said almond, who spearheaded the initiative.“stac is a way for many of us to work together and find ways to encourage youth to consider a career in the skilled trades. there are many viable, lucrative, and creative opportunities to explore.”

according to online recruiting platform handshake, the application rate for young people seeking technical jobs dropped by 49% in 2022 compared to 2020 (source ). staffing firm peopleready estimate 40% of the 12 million people in the skilled trades workforce are over the age of 45, with nearly half of those workers over the age of 55 (source ).

associated builders and contractors reported that the construction industry will need to attract an estimated 546,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2023 to meet the demand for labor (source ).

“the u.s. and canadian workforces are struggling to fill a massive gap in the skilled trades, and we need to unite as an industry to reverse the trend,” added almond.“this group of founding advisors shares that passion across many sectors that make up the industry.”

