Awalé Resources Assays Matching High Expectations At Odienné Project

awalé resources ltd (tsx-v:aric) ceo andrew chubb speaks to thomas warner from proactive after the junior exploration company released fresh assays from follow-up drilling completed at the charger and sceptre east targets at its odienné project in côte d'ivoire.

chubb gives an overview of the results so far, saying that charger yielded another greater than 100 gram-meter intercept within a 65-meter interval, which included 12 metres (m) of 4.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. at the sceptre east target, a large tonnage lower-grade prospect, a deeper 365 meter hole drilled 358 metres with 0.34% copper equivalent, ending in mineralisation.

he emphasises awalé's systematic approach to ranking and drilling multiple prospects for value optimisation, and says the geology has so far matched expectations. the ongoing diamond drilling program, representing under 50% of expected results, promises more to come. chubb addresses misconceptions, emphasising the careful ranking of targets and the importance of understanding geology before pursuing deeper mineralization. further drill results are likely to dominate news flow from the project in the short term.

proactive united states

+1 347-449-0879

view source version on newsdirect.com: