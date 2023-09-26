Graft Polymer Eager To Push On After Signing Fresh Manufacturing Agreement

graft polymer (uk) plc (lse:gpl) independent non-executive director alex brooks speaks to thomas warner from proactive after the polymer modification company announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with an undisclosed israeli pharmaceutical partner to produce a patented blood-clotting powder at its graftbio facility in slovenia.

the product, designed to stimulate blood coagulation, holds versatile applications in wound care and surgical procedures. brooks explains that graft polymer's expertise in polymer knowledge and complex manufacturing processes makes them a natural choice to produce the powder. he expresses optimism that such self-emulsifying nano emulsion products could become a revenue generator.

while the main focus remains on their core activities, this segment holds potential strategic importance. brooks also draws attention to the importance of graft polymer's slovenian manufacturing facility to being able to fulfil orders of this type reliably and at scale. he says that graft is "excited about the potential to really help our customers really achieve whatever product performance characteristics they're looking for."

proactive uk ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

view source version on newsdirect.com: