Logitix Names Former Amazon Web Services Executive Michael Ramirez As Vice President Of Business Operations

logitix , the leader in live event ticketing technology and analytics, announced they have named michael ramirez as vice president of business operations. ramirez most recently worked with amazon web services (aws) as their head of worldwide sales strategy & operations for microsoft workloads. as a result of logitix's recent growth into more markets with broader offerings, ramirez will focus on streamlining processes and workflows to maximize efficiencies and establishing kpis that drive results for clients.

logitix manages millions of tickets for teams and properties from the mlb, nfl, nba, nhl, and ncaa, plus live event properties across the music, performing arts, and entertainment industries. its unique platform analyzes millions of real-time data points, providing up-to-the-minute insights within the live event marketplace. logitix optimizes ticket sales outcomes for all partners through proprietary dynamic pricing and distribution.

“as our operation at logitix continues to expand, we are recruiting talented leaders from in and out of our direct industries,” said logitix ceo stu halberg.“michael enters the live event industry as one of the most respected leaders in business operations for technology giants. he will play an important role in helping our team sell more tickets in more places while optimizing ticketing revenue for our diverse portfolio of clients.”

before aws, ramirez built his career in technology and telecommunications, working with brands like advanced media technologies, inc., deluxe corporation, and at&t (formerly bellsouth corporation). he graduated from the university of florida.

about logitix

logitix is the preeminent monetization engine and ticketing platform for the live event industry, combining optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management with real-time insights to help sellers and buyers respond to a rapidly changing market environment. the logitix vision is to automate the entire ticket life cycle and provide data-driven insights to serve the diverse needs of its clients. the company is backed by zmc and is privately held. for more information about logitix, visit logitixor find them on linkedin .

eric pr & marketing, llc

eric nemeth

view source version on newsdirect.com: