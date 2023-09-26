100 SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY AWARDED GRANTS THROUGH COMCAST RISE

comcast rise, which aims to help businesses and their communities thrive through economic growth, has announced that 100 small businesses in multnomah county will receive comprehensive grant packages that include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule and a technology makeover. the distribution of these grants is part of comcast's ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, inclusion and community investment.

“i want to thank comcast for its commitment to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term impact for change,” said portland city commissioner carmen rubio at a comcast rise launch event at the portland mercato on may 30, 2023.“collaborations like these, with leaders like comcast stepping up to the plate, show us that we all have a part to play in the solution. when our economy thrives locally and inclusively, neighborhoods, families, communities and businesses, we all benefit.”

comcast is particularly focused on uplifting small businesses, as they make up 95% of all companies in portland. nearly 600 small businesses in multnomah county submitted applications for the comcast rise grants. still recovering from pandemic-related economic downturn, many small businesses need external support to navigate the ever-changing commercial landscape. small businesses are a dynamic element in portland and part of what makes the city unique. smartassets reports that approximately 24% of multnomah county locals have small business incomes.

“during the past two and a half years, we have listened to feedback and taken the learnings from this program and have found new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy and local communities,” said loren hudson, svp and chief diversity officer for comcast cable.“by offering grant packages that include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, entrepreneurship training, we can further our efforts to positively impact small businesses, into 2024 and beyond, and help them to shift from pandemic recovery to long-term growth.”

“i started sparkly gowns as an online store and opened the brick-and-mortar location in 2022. this grant from comcast rise will help me grow my business. i want to improve my online presence, increase my marketing and add technology to my retail store. i am from colombia, and as an immigrant business owner, it makes such a difference to get support,” said fabiola cardenas castellanos, owner of sparkly gowns.

nearly 60% of the multnomah county small business owners who applied identify as a person of color, and 65% report being a female-owned company. this is notable, as small businesses, especially those owned by historically marginalized identities, were hit particularly hard during the pandemic. a study from the national bureau of economic research noted that black-owned small businesses were hardest hit, suffering the steepest decline (41%), followed by hispanic and asian american-owned small businesses. in addition, according to a study by the national association of women business owners, women-owned businesses have been growing at only half the rate of those run by men, namely because women struggle to access capital and other resources to help them succeed.

“this grant means a lot for fisticuts barbershop, and it comes at the perfect time. as a small-business owner, i had to be incredibly nimble to make it through the pandemic. now i'm looking to promote and grow fisticuts. the comcast rise grant gives me professional resources to tell my story,” said roberto martinez, founder, fisticuts barbershop.

“i bought pacific pie company in july 2021 with the hope to breathe new life into the space and the community by expanding it into a coffee shop, but over the last couple of years i've run into roadblocks for growth,” said brook ramirez, owner of pacific pie company.“the comcast rise grant comes at a great time and will allow me to move forward with my vision. it finally feels like all the pieces are falling into place.”

comcast rise stands for representation, investment, strength and empowerment. it was created in november 2020 to help small businesses hit hardest by covid-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.the program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth. comcast rise is part of project up , the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. since its inception, comcast rise has awarded more than $125 million in monetary, marketing and technology grants to small businesses in multiple cities across the u.s.

with today's announcement, the following 100 selected businesses in multnomah county will each receive grant packages: