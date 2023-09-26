100 SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY AWARDED GRANTS THROUGH COMCAST RISE

(MENAFN- news direct) --news direct--
comcast rise, which aims to help businesses and their communities thrive through economic growth, has announced that 100 small businesses in multnomah county will receive comprehensive grant packages that include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule and a technology makeover. the distribution of these grants is part of comcast's ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, inclusion and community investment.
“i want to thank comcast for its commitment to taking tangible actions that can drive long-term impact for change,” said portland city commissioner carmen rubio at a comcast rise launch event at the portland mercato on may 30, 2023.“collaborations like these, with leaders like comcast stepping up to the plate, show us that we all have a part to play in the solution. when our economy thrives locally and inclusively, neighborhoods, families, communities and businesses, we all benefit.”
comcast is particularly focused on uplifting small businesses, as they make up 95% of all companies in portland. nearly 600 small businesses in multnomah county submitted applications for the comcast rise grants. still recovering from pandemic-related economic downturn, many small businesses need external support to navigate the ever-changing commercial landscape. small businesses are a dynamic element in portland and part of what makes the city unique. smartassets reports that approximately 24% of multnomah county locals have small business incomes.
“during the past two and a half years, we have listened to feedback and taken the learnings from this program and have found new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy and local communities,” said loren hudson, svp and chief diversity officer for comcast cable.“by offering grant packages that include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, entrepreneurship training, we can further our efforts to positively impact small businesses, into 2024 and beyond, and help them to shift from pandemic recovery to long-term growth.”
“i started sparkly gowns as an online store and opened the brick-and-mortar location in 2022. this grant from comcast rise will help me grow my business. i want to improve my online presence, increase my marketing and add technology to my retail store. i am from colombia, and as an immigrant business owner, it makes such a difference to get support,” said fabiola cardenas castellanos, owner of sparkly gowns.
nearly 60% of the multnomah county small business owners who applied identify as a person of color, and 65% report being a female-owned company. this is notable, as small businesses, especially those owned by historically marginalized identities, were hit particularly hard during the pandemic. a study from the national bureau of economic research noted that black-owned small businesses were hardest hit, suffering the steepest decline (41%), followed by hispanic and asian american-owned small businesses. in addition, according to a study by the national association of women business owners, women-owned businesses have been growing at only half the rate of those run by men, namely because women struggle to access capital and other resources to help them succeed.
“this grant means a lot for fisticuts barbershop, and it comes at the perfect time. as a small-business owner, i had to be incredibly nimble to make it through the pandemic. now i'm looking to promote and grow fisticuts. the comcast rise grant gives me professional resources to tell my story,” said roberto martinez, founder, fisticuts barbershop.
“i bought pacific pie company in july 2021 with the hope to breathe new life into the space and the community by expanding it into a coffee shop, but over the last couple of years i've run into roadblocks for growth,” said brook ramirez, owner of pacific pie company.“the comcast rise grant comes at a great time and will allow me to move forward with my vision. it finally feels like all the pieces are falling into place.”
comcast rise stands for representation, investment, strength and empowerment. it was created in november 2020 to help small businesses hit hardest by covid-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.the program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth. comcast rise is part of project up , the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. since its inception, comcast rise has awarded more than $125 million in monetary, marketing and technology grants to small businesses in multiple cities across the u.s.
with today's announcement, the following 100 selected businesses in multnomah county will each receive grant packages:
|
books with pictures
|
workshop vintage
|
laurel johnson consulting
|
office retreat
|
vitalidad movement arts center
|
parwest golf
|
emisha innovations
|
moonlight therapies
|
wokeface
|
just because boutique
|
horizon driver education
|
two rivers bookstore
|
hip chicks do wine
|
yancy handmade
|
escuela viva community school
|
abbey creek vineyard
|
unicorn jiu jitsu
|
mimi's fresh tees
|
silk and stone
|
aspire dental
|
eyestrong
|
portland chinese times
|
central oasis
|
chill n fill
|
flourish plant-based kitchen
|
birds & bees nursery
|
bull in china
|
rainbow city
|
the ruff house
|
cloudforest
|
gaufre gourmet
|
nick mendez photography
|
bucket brigade sports bar
|
rugged heart counseling
|
gms media and advertising
|
fisticuts barbershop
|
espacio flamenco
|
double j motorwerks
|
anwar bjyrd
|
blaqpaks
|
let's play again w/ bricks toys
|
fat cupcake
|
yogariot
|
krishna avalon acupuncture
|
db dessert company
|
hands on medicine
|
parallel pdx
|
cargo inc
|
all n haul
|
wyrd leatherworks and meadery
|
certapro painters of portland
|
willow tree wellness
|
bold reuse
|
yoga playgrounds
|
artistic portland gallery
|
sip herbals
|
green loop management
|
poley creative
|
hotlips pizza
|
seven vision studios
|
blackthorn mercantile
|
mandos mundo entertainment
|
all about automotive
|
cardcraft
|
hot eatz cold treatz
|
conscia
|
gresham acupuncture
|
bridgetown acupuncture & herbal
|
misty fall body works
|
abbott & associates
|
bar carlo
|
lion's eye tavern
|
prefer health
|
oblation papers and press
|
retro game bar
|
the barreled bee
|
mr. chen's chinese kitchen
|
one stripe chai
|
dwell property management
|
ticket tomato
|
simple sundries
|
foster foosball
|
nw women's fitness
|
new farm montessori
|
paperjam pdx
|
gone west pdx
|
mister ok's essentials
|
n'kossi boutique
|
bergerac french comfort food
|
pulse wellness cooperative
|
sparkly gowns
|
grasshopper boutique
|
molly haydon
|
3-46 grit crossfit
|
baby ketten kararoke
|
adornment events
|
egyptian bros
|
pacific pie company
|
aluma
|
personal beast
the grant packages include:
consultation
assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.
education resources
educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs.
monetary grant
$5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.
creative production & media
production of a 30-second tv commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day media placement schedule.
technology makeover
computer equipment and internet, voice and cybersecurity services for 12 months.
in addition, any small business owner can visit the comcast rise destination on the x1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. just say“comcast rise” into the x1 voice remote.
more information is available at .
about comcast corporation
comcast corporation (nasdaq: cmcsa) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. we are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the united states and europe. we deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our xfinity, comcast business, and sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through universal filmed entertainment group, universal studio group, sky studios, the nbc and telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, peacock, nbcuniversal news group, nbc sports, sky news, and sky sports; and provide memorable experiences at universal parks and resorts in the united states and asia. visit for more information. contact details
comcast
rachael arnold
view source version on newsdirect.com:
MENAFN26092023005728012573ID1107141767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.