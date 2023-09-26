International Graphite Looks Ahead To Updated Springdale Resource

international graphite ltd (asx:ig6) ceo andrew worland tells proactive the company has capped off a highly successful 2022-23 drilling campaign at the flagship springdale graphite project in western australia with yet more high-grade graphite. ig6 has had great success in this campaign, hitting economical grades of mineralisation at four targets tested, with another three targets remaining unexplored. this latest set of results was generated in exploration drilling at the mason bay prospect, which returned intersections up to 11 metres at 11.7% total graphitic carbon (tgc) from 47 metres, including 2 metres at 21.9% tgc.

“assay results have been exceptional from the new zones at springdale central, which is immediately adjacent to the existing resource, and from mason bay, which is just 2 kilometres to the east,” worland said.

“we still have large tracts of prospective land to explore which makes us very excited about the potential for springdale to support our plans for a long-term mine-to-market graphite operation in western australia.”

