Recce Pharma Begins Dosing In Diabetic Foot Infection Trial

recce pharmaceuticals ltd (asx:rce, otc:recef) ceo james graham tells proactive the company has dosed patients in a phase i/ii diabetic foot infection (dfi) clinical trial, testing the safety and efficacy of recce® 327 (r327). r327 has a universal mechanism that allows its compounds to continuously kill bacteria and multi-drug resistant superbugs and is one of the first new classes of antibiotics in more than 30 years. the clinical trial at liverpool hospital's south west sydney limb preservation and wound research unit will see patients dosed daily over 14 days to assess the safety and efficacy of r327 as a broad-spectrum topical anti-infective treatment for patients with mild skin and soft tissue diabetic foot infections.

graham said:“r327 topical dosing of multiple patients in australia's largest [dfi] study is another welcomed advance to the company's infectious disease portfolio of clinical programs.”

