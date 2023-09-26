Goodway Cares Donated Over $27K To Local Salt Lake City Charities During Bi-Annual Off-Site

goodway cares, a goodway group 501©(3) charity, donated $27,282 to local charities following goodway group's bi-annual all-company summit in salt lake city.

during the summit, goodway cares hosted the circle of gratitude, where goodway employees gathered to share gratitude toward each other and provide support to local organizations within salt lake city.

through votes, the circle of gratitude made donations to canines with a cause ($10,094), the road home ($9,094), and special olympics of utah ($8,094). the incremental $94, is a hat-tip to goodway group's 94-year history.



canines with a cause - the mission of canines with a cause is to unite veterans and rescued dogs to heal emotional and psychological wounds. they train dogs from high-kill shelters as cost-effective service, emotional therapy and companion dogs.

special olympics of utah - special olympics utah provides year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. through sports, athletes discover new strengths and abilities, develop greater skills and confidence, and experience added joy and fulfillment in their lives. the road home - the road home provides emergency shelter, supportive services, and housing assistance that help individuals and families step out of homelessness.

for more information about goodway cares, please visit goodwaygroup.com/goodway-cares.

about goodway cares

goodway cares, a 501©(3) charity arm of goodway group, provides business support to budding non-profit organizations who are helping shape a brighter tomorrow. goodway cares provides support to non-profits in varying methodologies including strategy, consultation, media activation, and financial donations. goodway cares is funded through goodway group employee contributions and employee's volunteering their time for non-profit support.

about goodway group

goodway group is a leading data-driven and technology-enabled digital media and marketing services firm with offices in the u.s. and the uk. our diverse team of digital strategists, media practitioners, technologists, and data scientists have won the most prestigious awards for innovative marketing technology, impactful work, and inclusive remote-first places to work including being honored as a multi-year ad age best places to work, ad exchanger's best use of technology by an agency award, and two martech breakthrough awards. the firm deploys deep expertise across both consumer and b2b marketing, including brand-performance advertising, retail media and commerce, and advanced analytics using proprietary digital programmatic technologies, data, analytics methodologies, and consultation. goodway group is an independent and remote-first media and marketing services firm with a 90+ year history. find goodway group online at goodwaygroupor follow us on facebook , x or linkedin .

