Dynamic Metals Welcomes High-Grade Gold At Widgiemooltha

dynamic metals ltd (asx:dym) md karen wellman speaks with proactive after receiving high-grade gold assays from aircore drilling at higginsville prospect within the widgiemooltha project in western australia.

the aircore program at widgiemooltha comprised 32 drill holes, which were planned to test gold targets at mandilla and higginsville prospects. notably, a potential mineralised structure was identified at higginsville with a significant bottom-of-hole assay of 1 metre at 5.6 g/t gold in hga011, within 1 kilometre of the higginsville mining operation.

dynamic completed a successful ipo in january 2023 raising $7 million to fully fund an aggressive exploration program across its portfolio.

its flagship project, widgiemooltha, covers an extensive area of c.880km2 extending between norseman and kambalda. the region is well known for its numerous nickel and gold mines, but more recently has emerged in significance for its lithium mineralisation and prospectivity.

