Immunic CEO Hails "Great Day" After Completing IMU-838 Phase 2 Trial Enrolment

immunic inc (nasdaq:imux) president and ceo dr daniel vitt speaks to thomas warner from proactive after the biotechnology company announced the completion of the enrolment of its phase 2 calliper trial of lead asset vidofludimus calcium (imu-838), in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (pms).

dr vitt explains that 467 patients have been enrolled across various sub-indications including primary progressive, secondary active, and non-active secondary progressive ms. he calls it a "great day for the programme." the trial aims to assess the efficacy of imu-838 and dr. vitt highlights the focus on biomarkers, particularly the neurofilament light chain (nfl), a protein indicative of active disease.

anticipated next steps include an interim analysis set for release this fall, which will examine biomarker benefits for different sub-indications. dr. vitt also reflects on what he considers a successful 2023 so far, with positive data emerging from immunic's colitis maintenance and imu-856 celiac disease programs.

