Immunic CEO Hails "Great Day" After Completing IMU-838 Phase 2 Trial Enrolment

(MENAFN- news direct) --news direct--
immunic inc (nasdaq:imux) president and ceo dr daniel vitt speaks to thomas warner from proactive after the biotechnology company announced the completion of the enrolment of its phase 2 calliper trial of lead asset vidofludimus calcium (imu-838), in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (pms).
dr vitt explains that 467 patients have been enrolled across various sub-indications including primary progressive, secondary active, and non-active secondary progressive ms. he calls it a "great day for the programme." the trial aims to assess the efficacy of imu-838 and dr. vitt highlights the focus on biomarkers, particularly the neurofilament light chain (nfl), a protein indicative of active disease.
anticipated next steps include an interim analysis set for release this fall, which will examine biomarker benefits for different sub-indications. dr. vitt also reflects on what he considers a successful 2023 so far, with positive data emerging from immunic's colitis maintenance and imu-856 celiac disease programs. contact details
proactive united states
+1 347-449-0879
view source version on newsdirect.com:
MENAFN26092023005728012573ID1107141749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.