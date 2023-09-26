VTS Debuts On The 2023 Inc. 5000 Annual List

inc. revealed today that vts, the commercial real estate industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and tenants to capitalize on opportunities revealed in every square foot of their properties, ranked on the 2023 inc. 5000 – its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in america. the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. facebook, chobani, under armour, microsoft, patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the inc. 5000.

“vts is honored to receive our first recognition on the inc. 5000 list, joining the ranks among the fastest growing and most innovative companies in the country," said nick romito, ceo of vts.“this is a testament to how much vts has grown and achieved in recent years. i'm immensely thankful to our dedicated team, as well as our exceptional clients and partners who all play a critical role in our continued success."

the inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. in all, this year's inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

for complete results of the inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . the top 500 companies are featured in the september issue of inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning tuesday, august 23.

“running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says inc. editor-in-chief scott omelianuk.“to make the inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

vts has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. most recently, vts launched its revolutionary tenant experience solution vts activate, which has solidified the company as the leading provider of tenant experience technology. the launch of vts activate follows vts' acquisitions of rise buildings in march 2021 and lane technologies in october 2021, both of which marked the company's official entrance into the tenant experience space. in september 2022, vts announced it had closed on a $125m series e funding round, led by cbre, making it the most well-capitalized proptech company of its vintage.

vts is commercial real estate's leading leasing, marketing, and asset management platform where the industry comes to make deals happen and real-time data comes to life. the vts platform captures the largest first-party data source in the industry, which delivers real-time insights that fuel faster, more informed decision making and connections throughout the deal and asset lifecycle. vts data, the industry's only forward-looking market dataset, and vts market and marketplace, the industry's first integrated online marketing solution, give landlords, brokers, and tenants unparalleled visibility into real-time market information and the direct connectivity to execute deals with greater speed and intelligence at every point in the planning, marketing, leasing, and asset management cycle.more than 60% of class a commercial space in the us and 12b square feet of commercial real estate globally is managed on the vts platform. our user base includes over 45,000 cre professionals including respected industry leaders like blackstone, brookfield properties, lasalle investment management, hines, boston properties, oxford properties, jll, and cbre. to learn more about vts, and to see our open roles, visit more about inc. and the inc. 5000

companies on the 2023 inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. to qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by march 31, 2019. they must be u.s.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of december 31, 2022. (since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) the minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. as always, inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

inc. business media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. through its journalism, inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. its proprietary inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the united states. the recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious inc. lists, such as female founders and power partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

for more information, visit for more information on the inc. 5000 conference & gala, slated for october 31 - november 2 in san antonio, visit .

