Leeuwin Metals Hits High-Grade Lithium At Jenpeg

leeuwin metals ltd (asx:lm1) md chris piggott discusses with proactive assays for a further four holes at the company's jenpeg project which have revealed significant widths of high-grade mineralisation. he says the results confirm the emergence of the jenpeg lithium discovery in manitoba. a field program is expected to get underway in late q3 to further define targets, via mapping, multispectral satellite image analysis and geochemical sampling.

“today's results confirm the emergence of the jenpeg lithium discovery in manitoba,” piggott said.

“the assays display significant widths of high-grade lithium mineralisation, highlighting the underexplored nature of this large-scale mineralised system.

“we firmly believe in the compelling opportunities at both prospect and regional scales, offering leeuwin shareholders the opportunity to be part of one of canada's next major lithium discoveries.”

