Ion Energy Adds To Portfolio, Acquiring New Lithium Projects In Canada's Northwest Territories

ion energy ceo ali haji joined steve darling from proactive to announce the company has successfully acquired two promising projects in canada's northwest territories (nwt).

the first project is known as the little nahanni claims, covering approximately 900 hectares.

these claims are located in an area with known pegmatites dating back to 1961. ion energy sees significant untapped potential for lithium exploration within the little nahanni claims, offering an opportunity for lithium discovery and collaboration with local stakeholders.

this acquisition will complement ion's existing lithium exploration activities in the northwest territories.

haji further elaborated on the second acquisition, which is the bliss lake lithium pegmatite project, also located in the nwt, canada. the acquisition terms include immediate consideration for the bliss lake project, as well as provisions for deferred equity-based consideration based on lithium oxide content assay results and cash consideration in the event of announcing a mineral resource estimate meeting specific criteria.

ion energy's strategic expansion through these acquisitions demonstrates its commitment to exploring and developing lithium resources, aligning with the increasing demand for lithium in various industries, particularly the growing electric vehicle market.

haji emphasized the significance of its mongolian lithium project, which spans 29,000 hectares and boasts substantial volume indications and credible drilling program grades.

ion energy is sending its qualified person, edward gardner, to continue work on the mongolian project, aiming for an inferred resource and potential strategic developments.

these acquisitions expand ion energy's portfolio and its focus on multiple assets and jurisdictions, in addition to the flagship mongolian project.

