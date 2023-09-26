Tonix Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 1 Trial Of TNX-1500 In Healthy Participants

tonix pharmaceuticals ceo dr seth lederman joined steve darling from proactive to announce the company has initiated a phase 1 clinical study involving tnx-1500 in healthy volunteers, focusing on single ascending dose escalation.

the primary objectives of this study are to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of intravenous tnx-1500. tnx-1500 is a pharmaceutical product under development for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection, as well as other potential indications related to transplantation and autoimmune disorders.

lederman highlighted that recent animal studies have shown promising results, indicating that tnx-1500 has the potential to prevent organ rejection and maintain graft function, either as a standalone treatment or when combined with other drugs.

the phase 1 study will involve the evaluation of eligible participants over a 120-day period after dosing, with a target enrollment of 36 participants. the initiation of this phase 1 study is a crucial step towards supporting the dosing regimen for an upcoming phase 2 trial involving kidney transplant recipients.

tonix pharmaceuticals is optimistic about tnx-1500's potential to improve long-term graft survival with reduced toxicity compared to current immunosuppressive treatments.

additionally, the company believes that tnx-1500 could address various indications, including autoimmune diseases beyond transplantation.

