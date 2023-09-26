Sipa Resources Busy Drilling At Two Key Projects

sipa resources ltd (asx:sri) md pip darvall tells proactive the company has started diamond drilling at the paterson north joint venture project in western australia, where the company and rio tinto exploration are on the hunt for copper and gold. the 1,400-metre drill program will test multiple targets along two main trends in separate parts of the project and will be helicopter-supported to minimise on-ground impact as well as to meet rehabilitation requirements. meanwhile, sipa has also kicked off drilling to explore the potential presence of nickel-copper and lithium at the skeleton rocks project, having identified several high-impact targets in a data review of historical exploration work.

“we are currently very active in the field, testing high-impact targets at our skeleton rocks project and getting set up to commence drilling at paterson north,” darvall said.

“at skeleton rocks the drill program is following up historical nickel-copper and pegmatite intercepts, while the paterson north drilling funded by rio tinto exploration will be targeting copper-gold systems.

“success at either of these drill programs would be transformative for the company.”

jonathan jackson

+61 413 713 744

