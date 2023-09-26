Cybin Inc Protects IP With Granting Of 2Nd US Patent For Its Deuterated Analog Programs

cybin inc ceo doug drysdale joined steve darling from proactive to share news the us patent and trademark office has granted another patent to a deuterated psilocybin analog within the company's cyb003 investigational drug program.

this patent is expected to provide exclusivity until 2041 and encompasses composition of matter claims for deuterated tryptamines. these claims support various programs within cybin, including cyb003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, and cyb004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine. the patent also covers methods of treating major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

drysdale explained that cyb003 is a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog developed for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder. the deuterated structure of cyb003 aims to optimize its therapeutic profile, including rapid onset of effect, shorter treatment duration, and efficacy at lower doses.

currently, cyb003 is undergoing phase 2 clinical trials involving participants with moderate to severe mdd. additionally, drysdale mentioned cyb004, an investigational deuterated dimethyltryptamine program targeted for the potential treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.

this program is in phase 1, with dosing underway as part of the cyb004-e clinical trial evaluating intravenous dmt and cyb004 in healthy volunteers.

cybin inc anticipates releasing topline phase 2 efficacy data for cyb003 in mdd and phase 1 data from the cyb004-e study in the third or fourth quarter of 2023.

