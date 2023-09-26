Clearone Sees 31% Increase Quarter-Over-Quarter As Company Releases 2Q Numbers

clearone inc ceo derek graham joined steve darling from proactive to discuss the company's recently-reported financial results for the three-month period ending june 30, 2023, along with operational updates.

clearone is a globally recognized company specializing in designing, developing, and marketing solutions for conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming to enhance voice and visual communications.

graham conveyed to proactive that the second quarter of 2023 saw revenue of $5.5 million, representing a notable increase compared to $4.2 million in the previous quarter (1q 2023). this sequential growth of 31% was primarily driven by a surge in shipments resulting from the clearing of backlogged orders, which was attributed to improved manufacturing output.

in addition, the company continued its efforts to optimize operational efficiency by streamlining costs and capital structure, leading to reduced operating expenses both sequentially and year-over-year.

during the quarter, clearone successfully introduced innovative products to the market. one of the significant launches was the bma 360d beamforming microphone array ceiling tile, acclaimed for its unparalleled audio performance and seamless compatibility with any dante®-enabled digital signal processor mixer. the company also unveiled the dialog® uvhf wireless microphone system, catering to businesses and institutions seeking high-quality audio conferencing, video collaboration, and sound reinforcement solutions for various room sizes.

looking ahead to the third quarter, clearone has plans to commence shipping a bluetooth group usb speakerphone and a dante®-enabled beamforming microphone solution. these offerings are designed to facilitate seamless interoperability with most digital service providers, further enhancing the company's reputation for innovative products in the conferencing and collaboration space.

graham's insights into clearone's financial performance, operational advancements, and product launches underscore the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication and collaboration experiences.

as clearone continues to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the market, its strategic approach positions it well for sustained growth and success.

