Mako Gold Welcomes Significant Manganese Discovery At Korhogo

mako gold ltd (asx:mkg) md peter ledwidge tells proactive the company has confirmed a“globally significant” manganese discovery from surface during a reconnaissance reverse circulation (rc) drill program at the korhogo project in côte d'ivoire. the company's drilling intersected multiple wide shallow zones of mineralisation with results up to 19% manganese. mako is now planning follow-up activities to test the width and depth of mineralised zones considering current drill holes were at an average spacing of one kilometre over a 14-kilometre strike length.

ledwidge said:“we are extremely excited with the results of our very first drill program at the korhogo project testing for manganese.

“eight out of the 10 holes we drilled across the interpreted 14-kilometre combined strike intersected manganese.

“these results confirm the potential for a globally significant manganese discovery.“

