Eclipse Metals Sees Potential For Early Cashflow In Greenland

eclipse metals ltd (asx:epm) chairman carl popal tells proactive he's encouraged by the possibility of an early restart of ivigtût cryolite mine within its 100%-owned multi-commodity project in southwest greenland after identifying potentially valuable polymetallic mineralisation in waste rock from the historic mine. five bulk samples collected by trenching of the mineralised waste dumps contained visible sulphide minerals that could be processed to create concentrates containing silver, zinc, gallium, copper, lead and gold. the company has initiated metallurgical test-work to evaluate the potential for producing a saleable mineral concentrate on site.

"we're excited by the potential of the ivigtût cryolite mine's mineralised waste dump,” popal said.

“our recent findings point to valuable polymetallic material that can be quickly leveraged.

“our ongoing efforts include rigorous metallurgical test-work aimed at identifying the most effective processes to produce market-ready concentrates.

“the convenience of readily processable minerals, along with the advantage of existing infrastructure, positions us for an early restart, underpinned by a low initial capital investment.”

