Great Southern Copper Welcomes High-Grade Gold-Copper Results

great southern copper plc (lse:gscu) ceo sam garrett tells proactive the company's recent exploration at its suyay prospect in the san lorenzo project area in chile yielded "highly encouraging" results. reconnaissance sampling delivered returns from artisanal mine waste dumps and outcrops of up to 4.13 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold (au) and 1.75% of copper (cu). these high-grade findings are associated with structurally-controlled quartz-sulphide stockwork zones. this is set within a phyllic to advanced argillic (clay-silica-sericite) alteration that spans over 2.5 square kilometres.

"more detailed follow-up exploration is now being planned for suyay which will include further prospect-scale mapping, rock and soil sampling programmes," said garrett.

"geophysical surveys, such as magnetics and induced polarisation, will also be considered subject to the results of the next phase of exploration work. in addition, gsc holds a pipeline of similar spectral anomalies under concession at san lorenzo which we will now start to validate with reconnaissance exploration programmes."

proactive investors

