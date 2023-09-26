Counter-Strike (CSGO) 2 Release Date - All You Need To Know

here is the most recent information on the new counter-strike game as the csgo 2 release date approaches after years of anticipation.

the highly anticipated successor to counter-strike: global offensive from 2012 will soon be available. there is a lot of excitement for this sequel from one of the most recognisable fps franchises ever. but when will the cs2 be released?

on march 22, valve made cs2 accessible to a select group of players. since then, eager counter-strike players around the world have been awaiting the complete release and the opportunity to play csgo 2.

with a peak of 1.8 million players on cs:go in early may, it appears that counter-strike 2 has inspired many previous gamers to rejoin the fray. the previous high was 1.6 million players in april.

according to valve, cs2 will be available for purchase in the summer of 2023. this leads us to believe the game will be released between now and september 23.

except for the announcement that copenhagen will host the first counter-strike 2 major in 2024, valve has remained pretty silent since the start of the limited test. the majority of the new details regarding the features that will be included in the game have been discovered by community leakers along with a few fixes.

you can currently play counter-strike 2, but you have to be chosen by valve in order to do so.

counter-strike 2 players will be able to transfer their complete csgo inventories across, according to valve, who announced this on the game's official website. the developers also say that every skin gains from in-game engine updates, which help improve lighting and aesthetics for stickers, guns, models, and other items.

since the announcement of cs2, you might have noticed that counter-strike skin prices have increased significantly. gamers unboxed around 40 million crates in march, shattering the previous record for cs:go cases, which was somewhere around 27 million crates. recently, the market has boomed due to the great demand for premium skins, driving up the cost of expensive skins even more.

it is expected players will make a quick transition over to csgo 2 once the game is released over the next couple of months, taking their skins and other items with them, which can be enjoyed on improved graphics.

am europe

j stewart

view source version on newsdirect.com: