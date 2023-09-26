COMCAST EXPANDING TO 3,400 HOMES AND BUSINESSES IN SPRING HILL, KS

comcast announced that 50% of spring hill residents can now sign up for its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network. this expansion brings residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (gbps) and business speeds up to 100 gbps to 3,400 additional homes and businesses in the area by early 2024. as part of this work, the company is also investing $9 million in a 2-year project to expand its fiber-rich network infrastructure over 75 miles in the area.

"spring hill welcomes comcast's investment in our community. a broadband expansion project like this strengthens workforce development, education and employment,” said spring hill mayor joe berkey.“a robust broadband infrastructure allows spring hill to attract businesses seeking to locate or expand their operations here. i am grateful for comcast's commitment to expanding broadband access in our growing community.”

in the last three years, comcast has invested nearly $40.3 million in the state of kansas including capital expenditures, employee wages and benefits, taxes and fees and charitable giving. the company has invested more than $11.4 million in technology and infrastructure, including upgrades to their network to deliver innovative, reliable and affordable broadband service to everyone in the comcast footprint in kansas.

“ensuring all spring hill residents and businesses have access to reliable, high-speed internet is a top priority for comcast,” said kalyn hove, regional senior vice president for comcast.“as the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to spring hill homes and businesses, but also on future-proofing our network to meet the ever-increasing appetite for education, business and entertainment.”

powered by the xfinity 10g network

comcast's network and internet experience are powering homes and businesses today and into the future:



ultimate capacity: xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. the xfinity 10g network with the next-generation xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced wifi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

fastest internet: more than a third of xfinity internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are coming to the first homes this year.

unprecedented coverage: the latest xfinity gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. customers can get wall-to-wall wifi coverage with a powerful xfinity wifi boost pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home wifi through a“boost guarantee” later this year.

most reliable connection: comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network – the xfinity 10g network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. the company plans to launch a new device that is“storm ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. ultra-low latency : the xfinity 10g network and the latest xfinity gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

spring hill residents will also be able to take advantage of the company's internet essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households. since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 6,400 kansas residents. comcast also participates in the affordable connectivity program (acp) , which provides qualifying households with a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.

"our region is making great strides toward digital equity thanks to engaged community members and dedicated partners like comcast,” said janet mcrea, miami county economic development director.“it is important for us to have reliable, affordable connections in our communities. in addition, we must have collaborations like the ones offered by comcast that help customers utilize those connections to access vital services to move our local economy."

for local businesses, comcast business offers a suite of connectivity, cybersecurity, managed solutions and comcast business mobile products designed specifically for their employee's needs. powered by the nation's largest gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, comcast business is the nation's largest cable and internet provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading providers to larger organizations in the enterprise market. comcast business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of ethernet services.

supporting local communities has been core to comcast's dna. in 2023, comcast will sponsor several community events with the city of spring hill and the spring hill recreation commission including the spring hill fishing derby, big truck day and breakfast with santa. as a sponsor of the spring hill fall festival, comcast's staff has been able to connect directly with residents to provide information about the services they offer.

comcast corporation (nasdaq: cmcsa) is a global media and technology company. from the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. we deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through xfinity, comcast business, and sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including nbc, telemundo, universal, peacock, and sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through universal destinations & experiences. visit for more information.

