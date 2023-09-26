Technology ETF XLK Offers Investors Big Industry Names

technology touches so much in the world, from businesses and industries of nearly every kind, to personal lives. every facet of the economy is connected to and reliant on technology. and with the increasing prevalence and adoption of artificial intelligence (a.i.) that trend will only continue.

that's why technology could be a critical component to any diversified portfolio. every advisor and investor should evaluate the sector in their investment plans.

google, amazon, apple, meta (facebook), nvidia, and others have gone from start-ups 20 years ago to corporate giants of the world, with business models and products that are difficult to compete with, much less beat.

but deciding which tech stock to buy comes with a potential solution. the technology select sector spdr fund ( xlk ) offers easy and affordable access to this crucial piece of the economy in an index fund offering exposure to 65* of the biggest tech companies in the u.s.

top holdings

the technology select sector spdr fund's top two holdings, apple and microsoft, make up more than 45% of the etf's holdings – over 20% each.

along with chip-maker nvidia, the third largest holding at 5.04%, xlk offers a diverse technology fund that represents the economy in many ways.

xlk is actively traded on the nyse arca and offers an investor-friendly expense ratio of 0.10%**.

with more than $50 billion in assets under management, xlk can be the go-to choice for technology exposure in a well-diversified portfolio.

the fund's focus on large-cap companies is a key component. the constituents of xlk are not start-ups, but rather well-established technology businesses.

why tech?

how does a tech etf like xlk fit into a portfolio? the short answer is, significantly in the long term. no industry fuels the economy more than technology. every facet of life today has technology behind it.

xlk provides investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the technology select sector index.

whether employed strategically or tactically, xlk offers a more focused approach compared to traditional style-based investing.

the etf offers exposure to technology hardware, storage, and peripherals; software; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; it services; and electronic equipment, instruments, and components. this sector is well covered with broad exposure via xlk.

about the company:

select sector spdr etfs offer flexibility and customization opportunities. many investors have similar outlooks, but no two are exactly alike. select sector spdr etfs let investors select the sectors that best meet their investment goals.

* holdings, weightings & assets as of 7/31/23 subject to change

** ordinary brokerage fees apply

