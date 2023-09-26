NAVEX Enhances Communication With AI-Driven Translations

navex , the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, announces the launch of a new navex one platform shared service: dynamic machine translations. this first-to-market addition in the governance, risk and compliance (grc) space will empower organizations operating across different countries to overcome language barriers, enabling accurate risk and compliance-related communication between employees, third parties and program administrators.

navex understands the challenges organizations face in maintaining accurate communication when dealing with sensitive data arising from risk and compliance tasks. many organizations struggle with language barriers, hindering effective collaboration. with varying language skills among responders, the potential for misunderstandings and misinterpretations can be detrimental to decision-making and compliance efforts – especially in time-sensitive cases.

"navex is pioneering the future of machine translations within the grc space, directly tackling the complexities of multilingual communication," stated a.g. lambert, chief product officer at navex. "the integration of secure machine translation into navex one makes it simple for grc professionals to translate disclosures, assessments, and responses, leading to better communication and faster resolution."

the introduction of dynamic machine translations addresses these issues and improves communication efficiency. with advanced artificial intelligence technology, this shared service allows end users to translate directly from the navex one user interface.

how machine translations work

in the past, administrators encountered the repetitive task of manually copying text, relying on external translation tools, and then painstakingly inputting the translations to proceed with their workflow. however, with the introduction of the machine translations shared service built on amazon web services (aws), administrators are now equipped to address important matters promptly and efficiently, leading to quicker resolution rates. moreover, administrators can assess third-party entities proficiently, regardless of the languages they speak or the answers they provide. the user-friendly navex one interface makes translating disclosures, evaluations, and responses easy, promoting smooth communication and understanding.

"by relying on the broadest and deepest set of cloud services on aws, including amazon translate, navex is able to use machine translations within the governance, risk and compliance space, directly tackling the complexities of multilingual communication,” stated venky nagapudi, senior product management leader, amazon translate, aws.“the work between navex and aws makes it easy to translate disclosures, assessments, and responses, leading to better communication and faster resolution."

key benefits of navex one machine translations include:

incorporating a dynamic machine translation service highlights navex's continued commitment to fostering innovative solutions throughout the navex one platform. by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, navex continues to empower companies to overcome language obstacles, promoting cross-cultural teamwork and elevating the effectiveness of grc processes. as navex continues to leverage ai and ml, it cements its position as a leader in cutting-edge technology within the grc space.

the navex one grc – information system multilingual machine translation marks a bold stride in navex's innovative journey following the recent launch of the navex compliance assistant. navex's unwavering commitment to ai/ml innovation propels the governance, risk, and compliance landscape into a new era. by harnessing the power of ai, navex is reshaping the compliance landscape, streamlining intricate processes, and automating tasks. this first-to-market shared service accelerates and enhances compliance initiatives while fostering clarity across your organization. navigate the future of compliance with your ai-powered ally, simplifying employee compliance in ways that redefine ease and efficiency.

for more information, visit the navex one platform . and read our blog .

navex is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide to help them achieve the business outcomes that matter most. as the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services, we deliver solutions through the navex one platform, the industry's most comprehensive governance, risk and compliance (grc) information system. for more information, visit navex and our blog . follow us on twitter and linkedin .

scott levesque

+1 617-388-5773

view source version on newsdirect.com: