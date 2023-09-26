US Tech Volatility Presenting Opportunities This Week - Optionsdesk

optionsdesk broker simon hanouka speaks to thomas warner from proactive at the end of a bruising ten-day period for the ftse 100, and a head of a busy week of tech earnings in the us.

hanouka addresses this morning's change in fortunes for london's blue chip index, which gained around 1% in early trading following the announcement of measures to boost the chinese economy and the strong performance of london's energy companies. he adds that european stocks are also showing higher sentiment.

over in the us, markets are expecting fresh earnings data from tech operators zoom and nvidia. nvidia faces high expectations after a remarkable 200% stock rise this year. with concerns over demand fulfilment following disappointing figures from their supplier tsm, amd's new ai chip release presents an opportunity. hanouka suggests considering put spreads for potential plays on nvidia and emphasises the need for protective options on the s&p ahead of the upcoming jackson hole event.

