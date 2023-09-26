Global Lithium Kicks Off Big Drill Program At Manna

global lithium resources ltd (asx:gl1) head of geology stuart peterson tells proactive the company is back drilling for more lithium at the manna project in western australia, mobilising six drill rigs – including a diamond drill for deeper exploration – in an effort to expand the asset's 36 million tonnes lithium resource at 1.13% lithium. the company intends to undertake 50,000 metres of drilling in total, targeting infill resource extensions as well as deeper lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite targets at depth and along strike of the currently known mineralisation. gl1 intends to incorporate the results from this program into an updated lithium resource estimate, anticipating a“considerable” upgrade to both size and confidence.

“i am pleased to see the drill rigs spinning again at the manna lithium project after completing a significant amount of development and planning work throughout the first half of 2023,” peterson said.

“to complete the heritage surveys over the entire mining lease application area is a big step forward for the further development of the project and i am looking forward to seeing how large this resource can grow now we have a clear path for exploration and resource expansion.”

