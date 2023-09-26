Sarytogan Well Positioned For Upswing In Graphite Price

sarytogan graphite ltd (asx:sga) md sean gregory tells proactive it's been a tough 2023 so far for asx-listed graphite equities, however he explains why sga is well positioned for when an upswing in the graphite price occurs. the majority of graphite supply currently is synthetic graphite from china which is being used to satisfy short-term demand for ev batteries but he says that type of graphite comes with significant environmental concerns. sarytogan is developing the far greener natural graphite and is progressing studies and development plans for its flagship sarytogan graphite deposit in central kazakhstan.

gregory said,“we are pleased to report that the critical step in sarytogan's metallurgical test work program is on track with the bulk flotation test now running in perth that will continue for the rest of this quarter as planned.

"lab partners across the globe are ready to receive their allocation of the concentrate for further purification, spheroidization and battery testing.”

