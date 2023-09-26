Forrestania Resources Returns To Drilling At South Iron Cap East

forrestania resources ltd (asx:frs) md michael anderson tells proactive the company has intersected shallow spodumene-bearing mineralisation at south iron cap east within its namesake lithium project in wa's southern yilgarn region. the lithium-focused reverse circulation drill program delivered 5 metres at 0.55% lithium from 41 metres, including 2 metres at 0.95% from 43 metres. he says drilling is set to resume today at the prospect.

meanwhile, at giant, further high-grade lithium hits have been intersected, including 9 metres at 0.95% lithium from 114 metres, which included 3 metres at 2.23% from 43 metres.

anderson said:“our systematic exploration at forrestania continues to deliver positive results.

“we are encouraged not only by the intersections of spodumene but also the lithium grades at giant and now south iron cap east.

“this all demonstrates the potential for these pegmatite systems to host ore-grade mineralisation.”

