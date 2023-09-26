Toggle3d.Ai Announces Company Is Now Trading On The OTCQB Using The Ticker TGGLF

toggle3d.ai ceo evan gappelberg joined steve darling from proactive to discuss the company's recent achievement of having its common shares listed for trading in the us on the otcqb venture market.

the company's stock symbol on this market is tgglf.

gappelberg conveyed to proactive that being listed on the otcqb venture market signifies a significant step forward for toggle3d.ai. the listing is subject to meeting elevated financial standards and disclosure requirements, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining transparency, adhering to good governance practices, and achieving a certain level of financial and operational success.

the otcqb venture market is known for being a reputable and well-regulated platform for trading stocks, which can offer enhanced visibility, accessibility, and liquidity for companies.

by successfully uplifting to this market, toggle3d.ai is positioning itself to tap into a broader pool of investors and potentially expand its reach in the us.

gappelberg's discussion highlights toggle3d.ai's dedication to its growth trajectory and commitment to providing valuable investment opportunities for stakeholders.

as the company continues its journey, its presence on the otcqb venture market is anticipated to contribute to its overall market exposure, potentially driving further interest and engagement from investors in the u.s. and beyond.

proactive canada

+1 604-688-8158

view source version on newsdirect.com: