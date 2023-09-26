Ocean Power Technologies Announces Major Milestone In The Field Of Autonomous Maritime Technology

ocean power technologies vice president of sales matt burdyny joined steve darling from proactive to share an exciting development within the company.

ocean power technologies has achieved a significant milestone by successfully demonstrating the capabilities of its wave adaptive modular vessel during the 10th annual maritime security west event. during the event, the company showcased the wam-v's capability to remotely attach itself to a buoy and establish a connection for charging.

burdyny explained to proactive that the achievement was the outcome of on-water trials conducted earlier in the month. this successful connection and charging capability represent a notable advancement in integrating renewable energy sources within the maritime industry.

burdyny emphasized that this achievement has important implications for the future of autonomous vessels. the successful docking of the wam-v to the buoy demonstrates the potential for extended-duration autonomous operations, which could open up a range of applications within the maritime sector.

proactive investors

+1 604-688-8158

view source version on newsdirect.com: