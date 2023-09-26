Royal Helium Processing Plant In Final Stage Of Assembly After Component Modules Arrive On Site

royal helium ceo andrew davidson joined steve darling from proactive to provide an update on the company's progress.

davidson shared significant news that all the component modules for the steveville helium processing facility are now on site, and both the 12-12 and 10-22 helium wells have been successfully tied in.

according to davidson, the mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation contractors have been working on-site since mid-june, installing and connecting the various components as they arrived. with the recent arrival of the final two components, the project is now entering its final assembly phase and preliminary commissioning.

the company is expected to provide further updates once the plant is fully commissioned and operational.

davidson emphasized that the steveville plant has been designed to process 15,000,000 cubic feet/day of raw gas from the two 100% owned helium wells in steveville, alberta. the plant's engineered lifespan is set at 25 years, with both wells projected to remain operational for at least 9 years.

additionally, the plant will produce sufficient fuel gas for its own operations and up to 22,000,000 pounds of commercial co2, offering the potential for an additional revenue stream for royal helium.

