American Rare Earths Makes Three Key Appointments To Board Of Directors

american rare earths president for north america mel sanderson joined steve darling from proactive to share the company's latest developments.

sanderson announced a significant step forward for the company by adding three new u.s.-based directors to its board. this move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the rare earths industry and expand its presence in the united states.

the first addition to the board is kenneth traub, who brings a wealth of experience as the managing partner of delta value advisors, a strategic consulting and investment advisory firm. traub's expertise lies in corporate governance and turnarounds, backed by over 30 years of experience as a ceo, chairman, director, investor, and consultant in public companies. his track record showcases his ability to drive improvements across strategic, financial, operational, and governance aspects.

sanderson also introduced the other two new directors: john mansanti and paul zink. mansanti boasts more than 45 years of experience leading successful teams in the mining industry, with a strong focus on project development, engineering, project financing, capital execution, and operations. zink, on the other hand, has a substantial history as a director for several companies, including timberline resources, rare element resources, and atna resources. his expertise in mineral royalties, mineral economics, financial management, strategic planning, and acquisitions adds significant value to the board.

american rare earths is confident that these new directors' collective experience and expertise will contribute to the company's growth and success in the united states. the additions to the board align with the company's strategic goals and underscore its commitment to advancing in the rare earths industry.

proactive usa

+1 604-688-8158

view source version on newsdirect.com: