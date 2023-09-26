Flynn Gold Advances Lithium And Gold Exploration

(MENAFN- news direct) --news direct--
flynn gold ltd (asx:fg1) ceo neil marsten speaks with proactive soon after announcing the company has returned to the mt dove project in western australia's pilbara region to follow-up on lithium and gold anomalies identified last year. an infill surface sampling program has commenced on the anomalies identified during ultra-fine fraction soil sampling in 2022, a first at mt dove, trialled for its ability to“see through” shallow cover. meanwhile, fg1 has also identified three previously unmapped pegmatites during reconnaissance exploration at the newly granted lithium-gold projects in the renowned forrestania and lake johnston belts in western australia.
“flynn has recommenced exploration at its mt dove lithium-gold project in the pilbara region of western australia,” marston said.
“this infill soil program should significantly refine our broad soil anomalies and focus our follow-up lithium and gold exploration effort in the area.
“flynn intends to accelerate its lithium and gold exploration on its well-located and under-explored projects in western australia over the coming months.
“the start of lithium-focused fieldwork in the pilbara follows on from the recent grant of exploration licences and identification of pegmatites at the company's other lithium-focused projects at lake johnston and forrestania.” contact details
