Moody's issues warning on potential credit impact of US government shutdown

(MENAFN) Moody's, a prominent credit rating agency, has sounded a cautionary note regarding the potential ramifications of a government shutdown in the United States, cautioning that it could have a "credit negative" effect on the country. While Moody's acknowledges that a brief government shutdown is unlikely to cause major disruptions to the broader economy or disrupt government debt service payments, it highlights the deeper issues it could expose within the United States' institutional and governance framework, particularly in comparison to other Aaa-rated sovereign nations.



The agency's concern centers around several key factors. Firstly, it underscores the increasing political polarization in the United States, which can hamper effective fiscal policy decision-making. This comes at a time when the nation's fiscal stability is under pressure due to expanding fiscal deficits and the deteriorating affordability of its debt.



Furthermore, Moody's points out that the impact of a government shutdown would be most acutely felt by entities heavily reliant on federal funding for their financial operations or for servicing their debt obligations. Among these are defense contractors, municipal issuers, mass transit systems, and certain municipal housing sector bonds that hinge on annual federal appropriations. The disruption caused by a government closure could significantly undermine their financial stability and operational continuity.



In sum, Moody's warning serves as a reminder of the broader implications of a government shutdown, extending beyond immediate economic concerns. It highlights the importance of maintaining functional government operations to preserve economic stability, investor confidence, and the nation's overall creditworthiness.

