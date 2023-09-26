EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Bond

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful placement of bond 2023/2028

26.09.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful placement of bond 2023/2028

EUR 100 million bond issue/Significantly oversubscribed/Cancellation of bond 2019/2024



Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has successfully completed the placement of its corporate bond 2023/2028 (ISIN DE000A3510K1) with an issue volume of EUR 100 million. The volume is composed of subscriptions in the public offering and the institutional private placement as well as the exchange of the corporate bond 2019/2024 (ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) into the new bond of Deutsche Rohstoff AG. Due to the high demand, the volume was significantly oversubscribed.



The new bond has a term of five years with an annual coupon of 7.50%, which is paid semi-annually. Trading on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to start on 27 September 2023.



All subscription orders submitted in the public offering via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) have been fully allocated up to a volume of EUR 20,000.00 and considered at 20% beyond that, with a minimum of EUR 20,000.00. The exchange offer to creditors of the corporate bond 2019/2024 for the new bond was in high demand and exchange offer subscriptions were fully allocated. Approximately 50% of the excess subscription was allocated.



The transaction was executed by ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank as sole lead manager/sole bookrunner.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG will exercise its right to call and redeem the outstanding volume of the bond 2019/2024 (ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) in the amount of 50% of its nominal value in accordance with section 5 (3) of the bond terms and conditions 2019/2024.



The bearer bonds are expected to be called on 6 December 2023. They are expected to be repaid on 6 December 2023 at 101% of the nominal amount to be repaid, i.e. EUR 505.00 per bearer bond, plus interest accrued from 6 June 2023 (inclusive) to 6 December 2023 (exclusive) on half the nominal amount of EUR 500.00. After repayment, the outstanding volume of the bond will amount to approximately EUR 20.5 million.



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG:“We are extremely satisfied with the placement result and are pleased with the positive response as well as the high level of interest from institutional and private investors, both in the exchange and in the new subscription. The result of the placement also underpins the confidence of the capital market in the disciplined growth of Deutsche Rohstoff AG. We can continue with the expansion of our US oil and gas business as planned and remain optimistic about our business development in the coming years.”





Mannheim, 26 September 2023





Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Phone +49 621 490 817 0







26.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG Q7, 24 68161 Mannheim Germany Phone: 0621 490 817 0 Fax: 0621 490 817 22 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4, WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1734003



End of News EQS News Service