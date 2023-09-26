EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from Romania for almost 30 MW

Hamburg, 26. September 2023. The Nordex Group has received an order from Romania for the supply and installation of five N149/5.X turbines. The contract also includes a premium service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years. The customer's name and the name of the project have been withheld at the customer's request. The wind farm is being built in the south-east of the country. In 2024, the Nordex Group will install the turbines, each with a nominal output of 5.9 MW, on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres. Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, says: "It is great to see that after years of constant installed capacity, we

are now able to implement a new project in Romania. Romania has the highest wind potential in Southeast Europe. With three wind farms totalling 100 MW, we have been present in the country for years and also maintain two service points. This local know-how is another advantage for the new project, with the long-term service contract, to optimize the power generation of the wind farm." The Nordex Group – a profile The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact for press inquiries:

