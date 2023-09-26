EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cliq Digital AG: Reality show 'LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL' launches exclusively on own flagship streaming service

CLIQ Digital AG: Reality show "LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL" launches exclusively on own flagship streaming service DÜSSELDORF, 26 September 2023 – CLIQ Digital AG exclusively licenses the Pantaflix-production "LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL". The German reality show will only be available on Cliq (cliq.de), the Group's flagship streaming service, from 11 October. LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL: New reality show to shake up the influencer world German reality TV is getting a new highlight this autumn with "LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL”. This reality TV show was produced by Pantaflix Studios and comprises a total of 12 episodes. Starting on 11 October 2023, two new episodes of LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL will go online every Wednesday at 12 noon on . The concept of the influencer show: Ten influencers, together for ten days in a remote villa in the woods - without any filters or pre-recorded stories. The contestants compete in challenges such as white-water rafting or a daring helicopter flight for a unique grand prize: Their own show on Cliq (cliq.de). In total, these influencers have a fan base counting over 10 million followers and thus a very substantial and valuable outreach for cliq.de. Among the candidates are content creator Marcel Dähne aka KS Freak, ex-Love Island (German TV show) contestants Julia Oemler and Jules Eliana, ex-DSDS (German casting show) contestant Aline Bachmann, TikToker Julyan Pohl, ex-Berlin Tag & Nacht (German TV show) actress Nathalie Bleicher-Woth, Maximilian Knab aka Pizzaboy Max, influencer Celina aka neverbaby_26 and TV personalities and ex-TV couple Marlisa and Fabio. Special guests TikToker Marvin Holm and TV entertainer Sam Dylan will also move into the villa. The show will be hosted by Sara Dastjani. Cliq (cliq.de) is CLIQ Digital AG's flagship bundled-content streaming service that combines five content categories: Movies and series, music, sports, audiobooks and games into one convenient service at an affordable price of €6.99 per month. The streaming service offers a wide range of genres and content for every taste and age group. Management Statement "LIKE US - NEXT LEVEL has already received a lot of attention on social media during its production, as the format allows followers and fans to get to know their favourite influencers again from a completely different side. We are therefore particularly pleased to be able to broadcast this show exclusively on Cliq." says Luc Voncken, CEO. Contacts Investor Relations: Sebastian McCoskrie, , +49 151 52043659 Julián Palacios, , +49 151 18476600

Media Relations : Daniela Münster, al, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar 3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023

About CLIQ Digital The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 177 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 30 June 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. Visit our website at , here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn.



