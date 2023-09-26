Investment Trends In Decarbonization

Decarbonization refers to the process of reducing or eliminating the amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere because of human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels. The goal of decarbonization is to mitigate climate change by reducing the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Decarbonization is important as it helps mitigate climate change by reducing the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has estimated that limiting global average temperature increases to 1.5°C requires a reduction of CO2 emissions by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030.[3]

Numerous countries and organizations have taken significant strides towards decarbonization, which has contributed to a reduction in the rate of increase in emissions to approximately 1.3% per year. This rate is about half of what it was in the previous decade.[4]

Globally, different countries and end use segments have identified, implemented or are currently in the process of implementing technologies that can help achieve respective mandates for decarbonization. Some of the more prominent decarbonization technologies and their adoption have been highlighted below:

Renewable Energy : Renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power are naturally replenished and have a low carbon footprint. Countries worldwide are investing in renewable energy to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change.

Green hydrogen: Produced by using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process called electrolysis. It is a promising alternative to fossil fuels as it can be used in various sectors such as transportation, industry, and power generation.

Energy storage: Energy storage technologies such as batteries, pumped hydro storage, and thermal storage can help balance the supply and demand of electricity from renewable sources. Storage technologies are critical for the integration of large-scale renewable electricity in the grid, which would be critical to achieving decarbonization of the power industry.

CCUS: CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) encompasses methods and technologies to remove CO2 from the flue gas and from the atmosphere, followed by recycling the CO2 for utilization and determining safe and permanent storage options.

Globally, investments in the energy sector in 2022 have been driven towards addressing the rising costs of energy, increased cost of products such as cement, steel etc., which require high amounts of energy for production, concerns around energy security and imperatives around climate change and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Global clean energy spending has been ramping up and these investments have increased from an estimated USD 1.0 trillion in 2017 to USD 1.3 trillion in 2021, registering a growth of 5.0% CAGR during the same period. IEA has estimated the clean energy investments across global economies to exceed USD 1.4 trillion in 2022[12] driven strongly by investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and other end users, grids and energy storage, nuclear, electric vehicles, low carbon fuels and CCUS.

The highest clean energy investments in 2022 have been led by China, the European Union and the USA and these are not expected to change drastically for 2023 as well.[13] Analysis of countries across these regions and also globally has revealed trends and top areas of investment, which have been summarized below:

In addition to decarbonization trends and technologies being adopted by different regions globally, there is also a growing focus by energy-intensive end users on reducing carbon emissions and aligning with mandates that have been defined by respective countries.

An analysis of key energy end use segments provides an indication of technologies and solutions that are being adopted to decarbonize the respective sectors. Insights and analysis of these can be leveraged by UAE and other countries in the GCC and wider Middle East region to define their own decarbonization strategies and action plans.