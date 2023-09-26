Global Crawler Excavator Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Crawler excavators, sometimes known as track excavators, are enormous construction machines used for excavation, grading, and destroying. They have a long arm with a digging bucket attached to a rotating platform on continuous tracks. Crawler excavators are widely used in construction and mining because of their high efficiency and productivity. The market is expected to grow considerably in the coming years due to the growing demand for government aid for construction and mining sector growth, particularly in emerging economies like China, Japan, and South Korea. Infrastructure development is encouraged by governments in all regions. Developing countries enact various reforms and laws to strengthen their infrastructure and real estate. Such improvements are projected to support the growth of the crawler excavators market as the construction sector expands.

Market Dynamics Growing Infrastructure Developments and Construction Projects Fuel The Market Growth

A new roadway requires extensive excavation, earthmoving, and foundation construction. Digging trenches, removing soil, and positioning goods require crawler excavators. They are crucial infrastructure-building equipment because they can manage heavy loads and work on many terrains. The "Belt and Road Initiative" in China, the "National Infrastructure Pipeline" in India, and other similar projects worldwide are expected to boost demand for construction equipment, including crawler excavators, as they improve transportation networks, industrial zones, and infrastructure. Crawler excavators are still in demand worldwide due to urbanization and the need for more infrastructure. New technology like GPS and telematics in construction equipment boost production and efficiency, attracting more customers.

However, crawler excavators' installation costs limit their application in small-scale buildings and mining. Maintenance costs make it unviable for many. Short-term construction projects avoid crawler excavators due to their high leasing costs. The crawler excavator industry's long-term growth is further hindered by regulatory requirements such as annual servicing.

Technological Advancements Create Tremendous Opportunities

Technical advancements will tremendously assist the industry. With new technologies, crawler excavators' performance, efficiency, and safety increase fast. These technologies increase construction production and user experience, attracting more clients. Technical advancements include crawler excavators with GPS. GPS technology may help operators locate and measure the excavation site, reducing errors. Construction businesses save time and money by speeding up projects and reducing manual measurements. Telematics and IoT in crawler excavators allow real-time machine performance and health monitoring. Data-driven predictive maintenance reduces downtime and extends equipment life. Modernized crawler excavators are projected to grow the market as construction organizations recognize their benefits.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific has a booming building sector, rapid urbanization, and massive infrastructure development. The region's dominant market participants benefit from significant industrialization and urbanization in Asia-Pacific nations. India and China are investing more in infrastructure and roadway projects, fueling market growth. Crawler excavators are needed for material management and excavation in the region's growing mining and quarrying sectors. China's major projects include Shanghai Metro Line 23: Phase I, Foshan Metro Line 4, Liuzhou-Wuzhou Railway Line, Zhongwei Ji'an Natural Gas Pipeline project, Shanghai Chip Manufacturing Plant, and Belt and Road Initiative. These programs have boosted China's excavator demand. India, Thailand, China, and Vietnam's mining operations further boost the market. Crawler excavators and other construction equipment have benefited from infrastructure initiatives by numerous Asia-Pacific governments.

The poses demand in North America due to housing shortages. Crawler excavators in the infrastructure industry have opportunities as government efforts and strategic permits boost the building sector in this region. Government initiatives like the US Federal Highway Administration's Highway Trust Fund have boosted construction and crawler excavator demand. Many North American construction businesses rent equipment for specific projects. Rental companies provide modern, well-maintained crawler excavators for short-term hiring, which has increased demand. North America's most-rented equipment is crawler excavators. North American equipment rental will be 25% of crawler excavators by 2022. North American development projects will certainly increase demand for crawler excavators.



The global crawler excavator market was valued at

USD 43 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 55.5 billion by 2031 , registering a

CAGR of 2.77%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Product type is subdivided into standard, hybrid, short tail, and ultra-long front varieties. The short tail holds the majority of the market.

The segment can be further subdivided by bucket capacity into Small (0.30 to 2.00), Medium (2.00 to 4.00), and Large (Above 4.00). Medium Bucket Capacity is the largest market contributor.

12,500 to 22,100 Kg, 22,650 to 30,200 Kg, 34,300 to 45,750 Kg, 51,000 to 70,650 Kg, 78,500 to 93,300 Kg, and Above 95,900 Kg. The weight range of 22,650 to 30,200 kg maintains a sizeable market share.

The segment can be subdivided by end-user vertical into Construction, Mining, Forestry and Agriculture, and Others. The construction sector held the greatest market share. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Landscape of the Global Crawler Excavator Market

The key players in the global Crawler excavator market are Tata Hitachi, Komatsu, JCB, Doosan, Caterpillar, BEML, SANY, Volvo, Kobelco, and Hyundai.



In March 2023 , Tata Hitachi introduced the ZX670H Mining Excavator, which promises flawless performance and unmatched productivity. In July 2023 , Komatsu Ltd. intends to introduce PC200LCE-11 and 210LCE-11 models of its 20-ton class electric excavators equipped with lithium-ion batteries as rental machinery in the Japanese and European markets in October or later. In addition to Asia, North America, and Australia, Komatsu intends to introduce these electric models progressively.



