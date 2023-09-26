Global Interconnection Group Investor Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global InterConnection Group ("the Company") releases its Investor Presentation.
A copy of the investor presentation is available as an attachment to this release and also on the Company's website:
PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION
For more information, please contact:
Company enquiries to:
or
First Floor, 10 Lefebvre Street St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 2PE
Media inquiries to:
James Culverhouse EQ
+44 20 7223 1100 / +44 7912 508 322
Attachment
20230926 Investor presentation Global SuperReturn
Attachments 20230926 Investor presentation Global SuperReturn...
MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107141651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.