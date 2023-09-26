Deutsche Bank subsidiary to compensate USD25M for infringements of anti-money laundering laws

(MENAFN) A Deutsche Bank subsidiary has accepted to compensate an overall of USD25 million in fines for infringements of anti-money laundering laws as well as false declaration around investments, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared on Monday.



The SEC charged DWS Investment Management Americas Inc. with making false representations about its environmental, social, and governance investment process as well as failing to create a mutual fund anti-money laundering (AML) policy.



"The SEC’s order finds that DWS advised mutual funds with billions of dollars in assets yet failed to ensure that the funds had an AML program tailored to their specific risks, as required by law," stated Gurbir S. Grewal, executive of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.



"Whether advertising how they incorporate ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors into investment recommendations or making any other representation that is material to investors, investment advisers must ensure that their actions conform to their words," declared Sanjay Wadhwa, vice manager of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement and chief of its Climate and ESG Task Force.

