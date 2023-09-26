Makkpress Technologies Marks A Decade Of Innovation And Client Success On Founder's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Makkpress Technologies has delivered cutting-edge web & mobile development solutions, e-commerce expertise, & digital marketing strategies to B2B, B2C, and D2C

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Makkpress Technologies , a distinguished leader in the technology and digital solutions industry, is delighted to announce the celebration of its 11th Founder's Day on September 24th, 2022. This significant milestone not only commemorates a decade of technological innovation but also pays tribute to the visionary founder, Mr. Ishan Makkar, whose steadfast commitment has propelled the company to unparalleled heights.Founded on September 24, 2012, Makkpress Technologies embarked on a transformative journey under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ishan Makkar. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology has been the cornerstone of the company's success.Mr. Makkar, Founder of Makkpress Technologies, shared his reflections, saying, "A decade ago, we set out on a mission to create digital solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. As we celebrate our 11th Founder's Day, we look back at the remarkable progress we've made. Our journey has been defined by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We owe our success to our incredible team, loyal clients, and partners who believed in our vision from day one."Over the past decade, Makkpress Technologies has consistently delivered cutting-edge web and mobile development solutions, e-commerce expertise, and digital marketing services and strategies that have transformed B2B, B2C, and D2C businesses across industries to scale up and reach new heights. Certified and officially partnered with multiple e-commerce and marketing platforms Makkpress has delivered excellent and out-of-the-box customer service to their clients. The company's client-centric approach and commitment to delivering top-notch quality have earned it a global clientele.One of the hallmarks of Makkpress Technologies is its dedication to helping clients scale their businesses. Through custom-tailored solutions and a deep understanding of client needs, the company has played a pivotal role in the success stories of many of its clients.One of their long-term clients, Ray Khosravi, CEO of Giantteddy, shared their experience : "Makkpress Technologies has been an invaluable partner in our journey. Their expertise and commitment to our success have enabled us to not only scale our business but also stay ahead in a competitive market. Their solutions have not only met but exceeded our expectations."For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Damanbir SinghBrand ManagerMakkpress TechnologiesAbout Makkpress Technologies:Makkpress Technologies is a leading technology solutions provider, specializing in web and mobile development, e-commerce solutions, and digital marketing services. Founded on September 24, 2012, by Mr. Ishan Makkar, the company has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence and innovative approach to digital transformation. With a global clientele and a decade of experience, Makkpress Technologies continues to shape the future of technology.

