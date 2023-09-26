Amerigo Scientific Adds Three Featured Nucleic Acid Lateral Flow Strips To Its Detection Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amerigo Scientific proudly adds three featured nucleic acid lateral flow strips to its detection portfolio.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With the increasing demand for research under limited resources, lateral flow assays for nucleic acid detection have been increasingly used because of their low cost and simple operation. Amerigo Scientific, as a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, proudly adds three featured nucleic acid lateral flow strips to its detection portfolio.“As a dedicated partner in the scientific community, Amerigo Scientific consistently enhances its product catalog with innovative technologies,” stated the marketing manager of Amerigo Scientific.“These new additions underscore our commitment to providing reliable and efficient detection tools for researchers, clinicians, and lab technicians.”Lateral flow assays (LFA), or immunochromatography strip tests, are very simple and highly successful rapid analytical platforms derived from the latex agglutination test developed by Singer and Plotz in 1956 for the serological diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. They offer several advantages that make them an attractive option for many forms of rapid testing. For example, they do not require any highly technical personnel and are easy to use, offering a one-step assay with no wash steps, and a short time to result in just 5-10 minutes. In addition, it has high sensitivity and specificity, ensuring accuracy despite requiring only a low sample volume and little or no samples or reagent preparations.Amerigo Scientific's nucleic acid lateral flow strips are rapid, point-of-care, lateral-flow-format diagnostic assays, designed to detect biotin and FITC/FAM labeled amplicon. One of its featured nucleic acid LFAs, Milenia HybriDetect 1 (pack of 100) , can be used to detect amplification products generated when using a TwistAmp® nfo kit in combination with a TwistAmp® nfo probe and labelled amplification primer. The dipstick is involved in the development of qualitative or quantitative rapid test systems for several analytes such as proteins, antibodies, or gene amplifications.It is worth mentioning that the Milenia Genline HybriDetect 1 lateral flow strips come with several notable features. These strips are offered in an instrument-free format, which makes them very user-friendly. Besides, each strip comes with one test line, plus a control line to ensure single analyte detection is feasible and has no requirement for post-amplification clean-up or hybridization, making the process simpler and more efficient. In addition, these strips are fully compatible with the TwistAmp® nfo kit, which enhances their application spectrum in the medical field.About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

Phoebe Davis

Amerigo Scientific

+1 516-665-1612



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn