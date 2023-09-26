Watch | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Rides Motorcycle On 'Car-Free' Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rode a motorcycle along with this security personnel on Tuesday.The 69-year-old CM went to Karnal Airport on a bike as his government has declared Tuesday as a \"car-free\" day in Karnal.In a move to raise awareness about drug-free living and promote environmental sustainibility, Haryana CM had annpunced that every Tuesday will be a car-free day in Karnal earlier this month.Also read: Manohar Lal Khattar announces ban on 'Hookah bars' in HaryanaAs part of this initiative, all government officials pledged that if they visit Karnal on Tuesday, they will ride a bicycle or motorcycle.In separate news, the Haryana chief minister announced a ban on serving hookah to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars, and commercial establishments across the state yesterday.(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)However, this will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.He made the announcement while addressing the closing ceremony of a state-level 'Cyclothon', organised as part of a drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal, according to an official statement.Also read: Haryana to give ₹50,000 for daughters of industrial workers pursuing higher education to buy electric two-wheelersTo promote cycling and encourage eco-friendly transportation, Chief Minister Khattar announced the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran programme.He also said that licensed builders providing housing facilities to individuals will gift a bicycle to the property owner along with property registry papers, the statement said.In cases where the beneficiary already possesses a bicycle, HSVP or the builder will present ₹3,000 in lieu of the cycle, it said.Khattar had flagged off the Cyclothon on September 1 and it concluded on Monday.The Cyclothon, which covered approximately 2,000 kilometers, has served as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction, the chief minister said.He emphasized that while the Cyclothon may have concluded, the battle against drug addiction is far from over, and public awareness efforts must continue for at least a year to completely eradicate this menace.

