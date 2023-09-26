Türkiye 'Neutralizes' 605 Terrorists So Far As Part Of Operation Claw-Lock

The sources added that 670 caves and shelters used by the terrorist organization were rendered unusable, seizing a total of 1,343 weapons and 706,650 ammunition.

In addition, 2,284 mines and handmade explosives set by terrorists in the region were destroyed.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.