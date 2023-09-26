Türkiye 'Neutralizes' 605 Terrorists So Far As Part Of Operation Claw-Lock

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 605 terrorists so far
as part of Operation Claw-Lock, National Defense Ministry sources
said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The sources added that 670 caves and shelters used by the
terrorist organization were rendered unusable, seizing a total of
1,343 weapons and 706,650 ammunition.
In addition, 2,284 mines and handmade explosives set by
terrorists in the region were destroyed.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the
PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap,
and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle,
launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq
and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants.
