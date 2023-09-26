Iran Says It Defused 30 Bombs In Tehran, Detained 28 ISIS-Linked 'Terrorists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Authorities in Iran have neutralized 30 bombs meant to go off
simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28“terrorists” linked to
ISIS, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the
intelligence ministry, Azernews reports, citing Al
Arabiya.
“Some of the members are of ISIS and the perpetrators have a
history of being affiliated with [extremist] groups in Syria,
Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” Iran's
intelligence ministry added in a statement.
The orchestrated attacks aimed to undermine security within
Iran, portray it as unstable, and instill fear, the ministry said,
adding that the planned attacks were intended to occur on the
anniversary of last year's anti-regime protests, which were
triggered by Mahsa Amini's death.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died on September
16, 2022, following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for
allegedly violating the country's strict dress rules for women. Her
death sparked months of protests that quickly escalated into calls
for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.
ISIS has claimed several attacks in Iran, including deadly twin
bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of
the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini.
More recently, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a
Shia shrine last October, where 15 people were killed in the
southwestern city of Shiraz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.