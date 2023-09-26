American Media And Think Tanks Say Azerbaijan's Connection With Nakhchivan Is Inevitable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It's time to open all communications. Separatism has ended in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region. The Armenian minority has a
connection with Armenia. However, this is not the completion of all
work with regard to the region. This is what also American think
tanks say.
According to Azernews , prominent American
blogger Brenda Shaffer made an interesting post about it on her X
social page.
American media and think tanks:
✔️Armenia road link to Armenians in
Karabakh=good
✔️Azerbaijan road link to Azerbaijanis in
Nakhchivan=bad
