American Media And Think Tanks Say Azerbaijan's Connection With Nakhchivan Is Inevitable


(MENAFN- AzerNews) It's time to open all communications. Separatism has ended in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region. The Armenian minority has a connection with Armenia. However, this is not the completion of all work with regard to the region. This is what also American think tanks say.

According to Azernews , prominent American blogger Brenda Shaffer made an interesting post about it on her X social page.

American media and think tanks:

✔️Armenia road link to Armenians in Karabakh=good

✔️Azerbaijan road link to Azerbaijanis in Nakhchivan=bad

