Khankendi Officially Connects To Azerbaijani Energy Grid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delivery of Azerbaijani electricity to Khankendi has
started, Azernews reports.
The supply has kicked off, following the negotiations held
between Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian
residents of Garabagh, with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan
as representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh.
