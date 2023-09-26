Military Pundit: Azerbaijan's Losses Are Considered Minimal From Military Point Of Views

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The losses of Azerbaijan - 3,000 martyrs - in the Patriotic War,
are considered a minimal loss from a military point of view in the
complex geographical terrain and the existence of a ridge defense
line. Taking into account that the attacking army loses more than
the defending army, and the defending Armenian army lost more than
twice as many soldiers and all its military equipment was
destroyed, it is an undeniable fact that Azerbaijan's victory will
be written in military history as a great victory, Azernews reports, citing a post in the Facebook by military expert Adalet
Verdiyev.
The post reads:
"Similarly, the local anti-terrorist activities performed on
September 20, 2023, were carried out not against 3-5 Armenian
bandits, but against units of Armenian armed forces with modern
equipment, weapons and ammunition, thousands of personnel, and
combat experience. Moreover, they had built up a favorable
defensive line for many years and were in a superior position on
the heights.
In such conditions, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan made them
raise the white flag for only 23 hours and 58 minutes. Moreover,
the losses caused by the scale and nature of the measures are still
very small.
Of course, regardless of how many of our soldiers are martyred,
it hurts our hearts. No mother, father, sister and brother, spouse,
child should be left behind with tears.
However, once we were ready to disappear as a nation, and to
give all our wealth to return our invaded territories, Garabagh,
Khojaly, Khojavendi, Khankendi. It was a matter of our existence as
a nation.
We sacrificed 30,000 people in the 90s, our lands were lost, and
our national identity was trampled. Every time we saw footage of
Armenians torturing our soldiers, read about our daughters-in-law
being in Armenian captivity and what tragedies they experienced, we
were ashamed to live.
In January 1992, we lost hundreds of our soldiers in the
Dashalti operation, but we did not achieve anything. Now, with the
least loss, we took control of the territory of Garabagh inhabited
by Armenians in a single day.
After the end of the war in November 2020, during the last 3
years, we did not allow Armenia to strengthen on our borders, we
took control of the heights along the border, prevented the
transportation of weapons and ammunition from Armenia to Garabagh,
the Armenians could not dig even one centimeter of additional
trenches, build fortifications, and strengthen in Garabagh. We also
gave victims in occasional clashes in order not to allow the enemy
to gain strength and gain new positions. The success of the
anti-terrorist measures implemented on September 20 was made
possible both by the strengthening of our army over the past 3
years and by all of the above-mentioned activities.
Let some think as he wants, but really Ilham Aliyev knows very
well what to do, when to do and how to do.
We gave the land with blood, we had to take it back with blood,
as well. We should mourn our martyrs, and we do. But today, our
tears are not the tears of our people who were humiliated and
insulted in the 90s, but the tears of our people who are proud,
hold their heads high, and are proud of our martyrs and heroes.
Therefore, let's not ask the question of why we lost, let's try
to understand the importance of opening another bright Victory page
in our history thanks to a small loss."