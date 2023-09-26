Tuesday, 26 September 2023 12:31 GMT

Kazakhstan In Talks With Bangladesh On Visa-Free Regime


(MENAFN- AzerNews) A visa-free regime with Seychelles is to take effect soon, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

“Recently, an agreement on visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Seychelles was signed. A visa-free regime is to take effect as part of the agreement following internal procedures. Citizens could travel both countries without a visa for up to 30 days,” said Smadiyarov at a briefing.

He went on to add that the relevant work on the agreement is carried out in full and will be concluded soon.

“The agreement with Bangladesh (on visa-free regime) is intended for people with diplomatic and official passports. We'll try to introduce a visa-free regime with the country for holders of other passports in the nearest future,” said the spokesperson.

