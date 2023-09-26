Kazakhstan In Talks With Bangladesh On Visa-Free Regime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A visa-free regime with Seychelles is to take effect soon,
official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek
Smadiyarov said, Azernews reports, citing
Kazinform.
“Recently, an agreement on visa-free regime between Kazakhstan
and Seychelles was signed. A visa-free regime is to take effect as
part of the agreement following internal procedures. Citizens could
travel both countries without a visa for up to 30 days,” said
Smadiyarov at a briefing.
He went on to add that the relevant work on the agreement is
carried out in full and will be concluded soon.
“The agreement with Bangladesh (on visa-free regime) is intended
for people with diplomatic and official passports. We'll try to
introduce a visa-free regime with the country for holders of other
passports in the nearest future,” said the spokesperson.
